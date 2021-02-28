Road Work Planned In The Mother Lode This Week

Tree Work sign View Photo

There are a few areas to expect crews to be working this week.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at Chestnut Street, the shoulder on both sides of the street will be closed long-term for shoulder work.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras on Tuesday, March 2, from Holmquist Lane to Quail Oaks Road traffic will be limited to one-way for utility work. The work begins at 7 AM and plans to conclude by 5 PM. Expect ten-minute delays.

In Tuolumne County on Highway 120 at mile marker 32.2 on the left of Ponderosa Lane and Ferretti Road, one of the two lanes and the left shoulder will be restricted for utility work. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 7AM to 5PM.

On Highway 132 at the Stanislaus Toulumne County like to Coulterville area in Mariposa, the left and right shoulder will be restricted due to tree work. The tree work is scheduled to begin Monday at 8:30AM and end by 3:30 PM each day through Thursday.