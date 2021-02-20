3 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 2 In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 3 new community cases and 1 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. One of the new cases is hospitalized and the rest appear to be isolating, two residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 32, and 1 was released from isolation since Thursday.

The new community cases are 1 male age 50-59, and 1 male age 60-69, and 1 female age 80-89.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,870 cases split between 2,488 community cases and 1,382 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 124 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,400 The total tested number is 69,588.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health’s report has 2 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s active cases decreasing by 1 to 39. Recoveries increased by 3 to 1,834. The report notes two current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,898 with 872 men, ‘1k’ women, and 18 with no gender reported. There is an undercount of 8, it is possible the ‘1k’ describes 1,008 women. No specific reason for the decrease was provided by Calaveras Public Health. There are the same number people over the age of 65 as yesterday, a total of 425.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says if you are 70 or older and have not yet received or been scheduled for your vaccine, please give them a call at 533-7440. They will continue vaccinations within Phase 1A and 1B of the state COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan including those 70 and older and moving down to 65 and older, the education, childcare, and emergency services sectors, and beginning the food and agriculture sector.

Tuolumne Public Health notes Vaccine deliveries have been delayed due to extreme weather being experienced throughout the country, which may impact our clinics next week.

Our vaccine information page is here. Details about scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments with CVS or Rite Aid are here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

In Calaveras persons 65 and older interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please call Mark Twain Medical Center to schedule an appointment at (209) 754-2536 and provide your full name, date of birth, and a phone number to best reach you.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team is shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity released Tuesday for Tuolumne, excluding prisons with a 7-day lag, is 4% down from 5.5%. The 7-day average case rate per 100,000 is 13.1 compared to 15 last week. For Calaveras, testing positivity is 8% matching last week’s rate and a 21 case rate up from 18 case rate. The test positivity rates qualify the counties for lesser restrictive tiers but the case rates do not even when adjusted for the small population. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

County/Date

Active New Cases

Total Cases Deaths Alpine 2/18 1 1 80 0 Amador 2/18 41 4 1,555 32 Calaveras 2/19 39 2 1,898 25 Madera 2/19 844 35 15,153 201 Mariposa 2/19 3 1

389 7 Merced 2/19 1,355 104 28,489 388 Mono 2/19 22 2 946 4 San Joaquin 2/19 2,825 186 65,891 1,026 Stanislaus 2/19 1,382 132 49,482 921 Tuolumne 2/19 32 5 3,870 56 For other county-level statistics view our page here.