California Legislature Considering Hydraulic Fracturing Ban

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — One of the contentious issues this legislative session is anticipated to be a vote on whether to ban hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking.

The Associated Press reports that the state’s oil and gas industry generates $152-billion in economic output and annually pays around $21.5-bililon in state and local taxes. They will be facing off against environmental organizations who argue that the chemicals used during the extraction process threaten water and public health.

Democratic Senator Scott Wiener has introduced a bill to halt the renewal of fracking permits in 2022 and ban the practice in 2027.

Governor Gavin Newsom suspended new fracking permits in 2019, but the moratorium ended last April following an independent scientific review of California’s permitting process.

The new proposal will likely have support from the Governor. When Newsom last September announced a prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, he also called on lawmakers to end hydraulic fracturing by 2024.