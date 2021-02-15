Sonora Council Will Swear-in New Police Lieutenant

Sonora Police Car View Photo

Sonora, CA — With today being Presidents Day, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday of this week.

The meeting at 5pm will commence with a swearing-in of the new second in command for the Sonora Police Department.

Last month Jennifer Hannula was picked to fill the role of Lieutenant, and she will serve under Police Chief Turu VanderWiel. She began her career in 1994 with the Modesto Police Department and has most recently been serving with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Meeting documents note, “She has experience in Corrections, Patrol, Mobile Field Force, Critical Incident Negotiations, Peer Support, Mounted Unit, Criminal Investigations, Coroner Investigations, and Internal Affairs. She has served in the capacity of Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and Watch Commander.”

The Lieutenant position has been vacant since 2018.

The council will also vote on approving applications for some fire and law enforcement related grants.

For information on watching the meeting, seeing the entire agenda, and how to take part in public comment, click here.