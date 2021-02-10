Tuolumne And Calaveras Remain In The State’s Most Restrictive Purple Tier

Covid-19 Regional Report Tuesday View Photo

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 5.5% down from 6%. The 7-day average case rate is 15 compared to 21.6 last week. For Calaveras, it is 8.1% down from 10.2% test positivity rate and 18.1 down from 34.2 case rate. To qualify for the Red Tier the test positivity must be under 5-8% and also under 5-8 new cases daily for two weeks. The chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 8 new community cases and no new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. Two of the new cases are hospitalized, six total are in the hospital. Active community cases increased to 95, no individuals were released from isolation.

The new community cases include 2 females and 1 male under 17, 2 males age 30-39, 1 male age 70-79, and 1 female and 1 male age 80-89.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,734 cases split between 2,423 community cases and 1,311 inmate cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 84 active inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,277. The total tested number is 66,932.

Next Wednesday, February 10th at 6 PM, a COVID information night is scheduled in collaboration with the County Office of Emergency Services.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 18 to 86. Recoveries increased by 16. The report notes four COVID-19 hospitalizations. Total cases are 1,811 with 800 men, 952 women, and 18 with gender not reported. A total of 168 are age 17 and under, 807 covid cases are in the age group 18-49; 433 are 50 to 64 and 403, an increase of three since Friday, over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 4,646 vaccinations, 826 more than Friday.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System as detailed here yesterday. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details is on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public health says they have mostly completed the education sector and will be moving to those within the licensed childcare and emergency services sectors while continuing to vaccinate by age with those above 65 giving priority to those over 70 and older then moving downward. The Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 2/8 5 1 (79)

7% of pop. 0 0 (74) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 2/8 60 2 (1,509)

3.9% of pop. 8 9 (1,419) 30 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/9 81 2 (1,813)

4% of pop. 4 7 (1,709) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/9 1,843 25 (14,857) 9.1% of pop. 20 63 (12,825) 189 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/9 13 0 (380)

2.1% of pop. 3 0 (362) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/9 1,766 85 (27,509) 9.4% of pop. 41 168 (25,376) 367 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/9 42 0 (930) 6.6% of pop. NA 0 (884) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/9 3,646 258 (64,396) 8.2% of pop. 165/61 324 (59,821) 929 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/9 2,194 230 (48,094)

8.4% of pop. 221/46 256 (45,026) 874 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/9 95 8 (3,734)

6.9% of pop. 6 19 (2,277) 51 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.