50th COVID-19 Death In Tuolumne And 18 New Cases, 14 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports the 50th death of a resident from Coronavirus, a woman in her 90s. There are 17 new community cases and one inmate case at Sierra Conservation Center reported today. Three of the new cases are hospitalized. A total of 3 individuals were released from the hospital, there are six total individuals currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 82, three were released from isolation.

The new community cases include 1 male age 18 to 29, 1 female age 30 to 39, 2 males and 2 females age 60-69, 2 males and 3 females age 70-70, 3 females age 80 to 89 and 3 females over the age of 90.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,633 cases split between 2,383 community cases and 1,250 inmate cases. The total tested number is 65,293. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 40 active inmate cases today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,251.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 14 more COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 7 to 58. A total of 1,682 are listed as recovered, an increase of 7. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations remains at two Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,763 with 796 men, 949 women, and 18 with gender not reported. The majority, 790 covid cases, are in the age group 18-49; and 395, an increase of five since yesterday, are over the age 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 2,900 vaccinations, 40 more than yesterday.

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System as detailed here yesterday. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details in on our Coronavirus page here.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute the limited supply of vaccines, as reported here it received 800 more doses. As reported here, Gov. Gavin Newsom modified the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution to make residents 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions eligible to get a shot allocated based on the supply each county receives. Public Health plans to continue weekly vaccine clinics as vaccine supply allows. Sign up for vaccine information lists detailed in our event listing here.

Those who want to volunteer for the COVID response, specifically at vaccine clinics and the community COVID information line will find more information here: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/volunteer

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 2/2 3 0 (76)

6.8% of pop. 0 0 (73) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 2/2 61 2 (1,477)

3.8% of pop. 9 7 (1,387) 29 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 2/3 58 14 (1,763)

3.9% of pop. 2 7 (1,682) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 2/3 1,938 14 (14,509) 9% of pop. 17 111 (12,276) 184 160,089 (73) Mariposa 2/3 13 3 (371)

2% of pop. 2 0 (353) 5 17,795 (11*) Merced 2/3 2,344 113 (26,914) 9.3% of pop. 35 116 (24,211) 359 287,420 (111.7) Mono 2/3 99 8 (916) 6.5% of pop. NA 51 (813) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 2/3 3,987 153 (62,890) 8% of pop. 217/65 292 (58,029) 874 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 2/3 2,467 284 (46,749)

8% of pop. 256/63 341 (43,434) 848 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 2/3 82 21 (3,633)

6.9% of pop. 6 3 (2,251) 50 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 4.3%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.