Yosemite To Remain Closed Until Saturday

yosemite park snow View Photos

Yosemite, CA – The damage from hazard trees from the snowstorm after last week’s windstorm will keep the Yosemite National Park closed until at least Saturday, January 30, park officials say.

Park officials note their staff continues to clear roads and trails, mitigate hazard trees, and work toward restoring safe conditions for employees and visitors due to last week’s Mono wind event. A significant winter storm is forecast to begin Tuesday night. Hazardous conditions, including substantial snow accumulation, falling trees, and dangerous road conditions, are anticipated through the week.