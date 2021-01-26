Mostly cloudy
Yosemite To Remain Closed Until Saturday

By Sabrina Biehl
Yosemite, CA – The damage from hazard trees from the snowstorm after last week’s windstorm will keep the Yosemite National Park closed until at least Saturday, January 30, park officials say.

Park officials note their staff continues to clear roads and trails, mitigate hazard trees, and work toward restoring safe conditions for employees and visitors due to last week’s Mono wind event. A significant winter storm is forecast to begin Tuesday night. Hazardous conditions, including substantial snow accumulation, falling trees, and dangerous road conditions, are anticipated through the week.

The good news is that when the park reopens, it will be open 24 hours per day. Upper Pines Campground will open on February 8. Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee will open on February 5. Visitors will be able to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley (including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, South Entrance, and Wawona Road) will remain closed until further notice.

