Cloudy
37.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Missing Hiker Found Deceased In Yosemite

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Yu Xie

Yu Xie

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A woman who went missing while hiking in Yosemite National Park was sadly found dead.

Officials announce that 41-year-old Yu Xie, who also goes as Alice, was located near the base of Upper Yosemite Fall. The cause of death was not immediately released. She traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on a YARTS bus on January 14 and was reported missing after failing to return from a hike to the top of Yosemite Falls. The National Park Service earlier reported that she was a Chinese National living in the United States. No additional information is available at this time.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 