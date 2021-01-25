Low Snow, Power Outages And School Cancelations

Monday morning snow in downtown Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — It is a snowy and wet start to the workweek in the Mother Lode, and more precipitation is on the way this week.

Click here to view the latest from the National Weather Service.

Many schools are closed due to the weather. Click here for the updated list and make sure to refresh the page throughout the morning.

Power outages are scattered throughout the Mother Lode region today. The hardest-hit area is around Forest Meadows, Hathaway Pines and Arnold where over 5,000 customers are without electricity. In Tuolumne County there are hundreds without power at separate outages in Columbia, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Mono Vista and Mi Wuk Village. Because of the heavy snowfall, and some access issues, it is unclear when there will be full restoration.

There are numerous spinouts and vehicle accidents this morning, so travel with caution and allow extra time to get to your destination. Make sure to carry chains.