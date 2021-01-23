Update: Lights Back On For Over 3,500 PG&E Customers In Tuolumne County

PG&E Power outage in Sonora and Columbia, 12:15 pm. 1-23-21 View Photo

Update at 1:20 p.m.: The lights are back on for over 3,500 PG&E customers whose lights suddenly went out around noon in downtown Sonora and the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

Many customers, including us here at Clarke Broadcasting, experienced several power hits, and then the lights went out. The power outage stretched from the Highway 108 and 49 intersection along Washington Street/Highway 49 to the Pedro Y and along Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia, including the airport, to Blue Mountain Minerals on Marble Quarry Road and the Stanislaus River. A total of 3,531 customers were without power for about an hour and then just as suddenly the lights came back on. We have contacted PG&E to find out what caused the outage. One of their spokespersons responded and is working to get the answer, which we will provide an update as soon as we receive it.

Original post at 12:19 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Around noon the lights flickered and then the generators kicked on here at Clarke Broadcasting located on South Washington Street in downtown Sonora.

Shortly afterward, PG&E reporter that 3,531 customers had lost their power. The outage stretches from the Highway 108 intersection and up Highway 49/Washington Street in Sonora up to the Pedro Y and along Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia, including the airport, to Blue Mountain Minerals on Marble Quarry Road and the Stanislaus River. In Sonora, the outage also affects those on Stockton Street, Racetrack and Shaws Flat roads.

The utility reports that a crew is investigating the outage cause and no estimated time of repair has been posted.