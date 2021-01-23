Power Outages Persist In Calaveras County, New Outage In Tuolumne County

New PG&E power outage in Mi Wuk Village 530 pm 1-23-21 View Photos

Sonora, CA — PG&E crews have turned the lights back on for most of those in the Mother Lode that have been without electricity since Tuesday’s windstorm brought down trees into power lines and caused power equipment failures.

In Calaveras County, 116 customers along the Highway 4 corridor from Dorrington up to the Alpine County line remain without power. The utility gives an estimated restoration time of around 6 p.m.

In Tuolumne County, the company reports the lights are back on for all of the nearly 1,000 customers that remained without electricity on Friday night mainly in the Mi Wuk Village area. More than 6,000 customers were without electricity at the height of the outages attributed to the high winds. However, some residents in the Mi Wuk Village area will again wake up to no lights, as there is a new power outage there along Highway 108 involving 131 customers. The company reports the electricity went out again last night. Crews are investigating the outages to determine a cause and currently, no estimated repair time has been given.