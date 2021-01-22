Focus On Tourism During COVID-19

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will look at challenges that the tourism industry has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Tuolumne County President and CEO Lisa Mayo will highlight ways her group has adapted over the past year and how the Stay At Home order has affected the industry. She will also talk about the recent development of a six-month strategic plan, efforts to attract more film production to the area, and ways that her group and others in the community are trying to promote the idea of good stewardship by cleaning up after visiting and keeping the area free of trash.