Light Snow Is Expected Above 4,500 Feet Today

Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

A cold low pressure system will move over Northern California today, causing snow showers over the Sierra Nevada. This is not a very wet weather system, but the cold air will cause snow levels to lower

to 4,000 feet, perhaps a little lower at times during heavier showers.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 10 AM this morning through 10 PM tonight.

Expect occasional snow showers during this time period. The total snow accumulation above the 4,500 elevation, will range from two to seven inches.

Motorists over the Sierra Nevada passes should prepare for rapidly changing wintry weather driving conditions, slippery road conditions, reduced visibilities at times, travel delays and possible chain controls, and colder temperatures.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.