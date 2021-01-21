Calaveras County Sheriff’s Members Get Shots In Arms

Calaveras County Sheriff Rick Dibasilio get COVID-19 vaccine shot View Photos

San Andreas, CA – The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office staff today.

Without even a blink or wince, Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio got his first dose as can be seen in the image box pictures. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark notes deputies respond to a host of service calls, which can require them to enter homes or for crimes in progress, medical aid calls to assist paramedics and fire departments. Stark explains, “We require deputies to wear masks when coming in contact with persons. However, sometimes they don’t have time to put them on or they fall off or are pulled off during altercations. So, the vaccinations are going to help in the safety of the first responders and the public.”

Additional possible exposure to coronavirus, shares Stark, is related to fatality calls where deputies are responsible for taking initial death reports. Typically, the circumstances surrounding the death are unknown.

For further protection, each deputy will be issued personal protective equipment, including sanitizing products, face coverings, and other related items, says Stark. He adds that the staff is scheduled to receive the second, final dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a month.