Officials Urge Patience As PG&E Works To Restore Power

Storm Damage From Wind Event View Photo

Sonora, CA — With 4,500 PG&E customers still without power in Tuolumne County following a wind event earlier this week, many are anxious to know when the lights will be back on.

A majority of the outages are in Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk’s District 3. He has been working with the Office of Emergency Services and PG&E to address challenges regarding restoration along the higher elevations of the Highway 108 corridor.

He has been made aware that some people have been trying to unsafely move power lines themselves to gain access to their properties, which is strongly discouraged.

Passing along a request from PG&E, Kirk says, “PG&E has brought in a lot of equipment and manpower to address these issues (power outages and equipment damage) before the upcoming snowstorm. One of their concerns is that a lot of folks are driving into the area, or coming out of their house, to ask PG&E questions. It is creating a little bit of a dangerous situation and PG&E reached out and is asking for a little bit of help and understanding. If you see equipment or workers in the area, please do not go near them, and give them space to work so that they can clear the debris and lines, and hopefully power will be back up before the next snowstorm coming in here.”

PG&E reports that the hardest-hit areas are Twain Harte, with 2,300 customers still without electricity, and Mi Wuk Village with 1,521. More precipitation is anticipated to arrive in the area starting tomorrow.