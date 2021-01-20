Clear
36.5 ° F
Full Weather
Thousands Remain Without Power In Mother Lode

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E outages remaining in Tuolumne County after wind event 1-20-21 530 a.m.

Sonora, CA — There remain several thousand PG&E customers without power this morning after yesterday’s wind event.

Those still without electricity in Tuolumne County are in Jamestown, Groveland, and along Highway 108 corridor from Soulsbyville up past Strawberry. In Calaveras County, the lights remain out for those along the Highway 4 corridor from the Arnold area all the way into Alpine County.

The company relays that crews continue to make progress and they hope to have the power restored to all customers later today, but give no estimated restoration times.

