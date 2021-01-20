Update: Winds Ignite Fires In Mariposa and Madera Counties

CAL Fire truck View Photo

Update at 5:15 p.m.: Mariposa county CAL Fire spokesperson Jaime Williams has an update on the largest fires burning in Mariposa and Madera counties. She details that the Donkey Fire has been reduced from 7 acres to 3 due to accurate mapping. It is 80 percent contained. In Madera County, the Manzanita Fire is holding steady at 22.5 acres and there is 35 percent containment. Williams says crews will remain on both fires overnight working on full containment.

Original post at 4:25 p.m.: Sonora, CA – The current wind event has ignited a total of 9 fires in Mariposa and Madera counties, one near Yosemite.

Mariposa county CAL Fire spokesperson Jaime Williams tells Clarke Broadcasting that there have been six fires in the county. The largest is the Donkey Fire in Greeley Hill, which is 7 acres in size. The resources on the scene are 2 state engines, 6 county engines, 1 dozer, and 1 water tender. A handful of residents were evacuated in this fire.

In Madera County, she relays that there is a total of 3 blazes. The Manzanita fire in the area of forest Road 274 and Road 229A, south of Bass Lake at 22.5 acres. Crews committed on that fire include 5 state engines, 2 crews and 5 county engines.