Update: Power Outage Impacting Several Thousand In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
PGE Sonora area power outage

Update at 5:30 p.m.: PG&E crews have been able to restore power to the majority of the 4.500 customers whose lights went out around 4 p.m. stretching from Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge to Tuolumne. Those still without lights are 266 customers in the Phoenix Lake- County Club Estates Subdivision along Paseo De Los Portales Road. Their restoration time is estimated at 7:15 p.m. The utility reports the cause of the outage is a pole fire.

Original post at 4:45 p.m.: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Sonora area impacting nearly 4,500 customers.

The lights went out around 4 p.m. The outage stretches from the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge to Highway 108  to Tuolumne. It includes Mono Vista, Soulsbyville and parts of Standard. The utility has not determined a cause, but crews are on the scene investigating. The total number of customers affected by the outage is 4,446.  The company gives an estimated restoration of sometime in the seven o’clock hour.

