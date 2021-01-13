Sonora Man Arrested For Having Child Pornography

Michael Paul Ludwig II View Photo

Sonora, CA – A search at a Sonora home uncovered child pornography resulting in the arrest of one person.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials conducted a probation search on a home in the 18800 block of Black Oak Road, east of Tuolumne Road near Woodham Carne Road. Inside they found a cell phone and a thumb drive that had child pornography on them. Arrested was parolee, 44-year-old Michael Paul Ludwig II.

Regarding the pornography and whether any local children were involved, Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin detailed, “We do not know exact ages, but they were obviously children. They were downloaded images, not images photographed by the suspect. The case is being investigated by our detectives.”

No further details are being released at this time.