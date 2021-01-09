24 New COVID-19 Cases, Additional Testing Sites In Calaveras County

Calaveras County COVID-19 numbers by zip code 1-8-2021 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – While Calaveras County has another confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19, additional free testing sites and dates have been set.

The 24 new cases bring the total number of cases to 922 in the county. The gender breakdown is 510 females, 410 males, one other, and one not specified. The age range with the highest cases remains 18-49 at 422 followed by those 65 plus recording 231 cases.

There are 8 individuals that are hospitalized with 31 cases remaining active. 869 cases have since recovered and, sadly, 22 individuals have died. The case count by zip code can be viewed in the chart in the image box.

Public Health has scheduled some free testing clinics in Valley Springs, Copperopolis and West Point. The locations, dates and times can be viewed in the flyer:

No appointment is needed. Results typically take 1-3 days. Those taking the test will receive a text or email notification that the results are read and then can go online here to find them.

Calaveras County is in the state’s coronavirus designated San Joaquin Valley Region, which remains under a stay-at-home order due to a zero percent ICU bed capacity in the region.