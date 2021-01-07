Pandemic Keeps Popular Summer Camp Near Yosemite Shut Down

Camp Mather near Yosemite View Photo

Sonora, CA – A popular Yosemite area summer camp attracting Bay Area residents will remain closed for the rest of the year.

Citing the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement came Thursday by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department for the City-owned Camp Mather.

“The health of our campers and staff are the most important consideration. The Covid-19 transmission risk simply remains too high,” stated Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

The shutdown was made after consultation with health officials. This is the second summer the 337-acre camp that hosts about 500 campers and 70 employees each week has been shuttered due to coronavirus concerns.

The lack of social distancing abilities and the recent spike in the virus spread has made it difficult to attract staff, disclose camp officials. Campers share bathrooms, meals, and social activities making it almost impossible for the over 90-year-old facility to adhere to distance health protocols. They also note that Camp Mather’s remote location near Yosemite could present an obstacle to medical care during an outbreak.

“We support prioritizing the safety of campers and staff by closing Camp Mather for the season,” said Friends of Camp Mather Board President Eamon Barisone. “We look forward to our continued work with Rec and Park and returning to camp in 2022 for another fun summer.”