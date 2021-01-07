Multiple Outreach Projects Get Funding Boost

Staff celebrate annual Community Grant with a drive-thru parade View Photos

San Andreas, CA – Three Mountain Ranch organizations started the new year off with an unexpected funding boost of over $30,000.

“These local organizations will focus on collaborative projects that will provide both continued and new access for the Mountain Ranch Community,” remarked MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer. “All three of these organizations are contributing towards improving upon the health vulnerabilities as identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment. Access to Primary and Specialty Care, Behavioral Health, Cardio Vascular Disease, and Older Adult Health are the four significant needs that have been identified in our 2019 report.”

Those receiving the monies include the Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District, Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance and Resource Center/Food Bank and the Mountain Ranch Community Center/Park (MRCC). The Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) Community Grant for 2020 earmarks $32,000 towards their partnership in “The greater access initiative,” according to hospital officials.

“This grant will ensure the increased health and wellness of the older adults in our community,” stated Lynn Darmsted; Mountain Ranch Food Pantry Director and Vice-President of the Mountain Ranch Youth Alliance and Resource Center. “This grant will allow us to provide higher quality food options provided by the Mountain Ranch Food Pantry, access to Behavioral Health services, increasing the availability of quality low-cost meals served, and the use of technology to provide telemedicine for the older adults in our community, ”

Mountain Ranch was one of the most heavily impacted communities in the county due to the 2015 Butte Fire. It destroyed 475 homes, burned over 500 homes and 70,000 acres. The fire consumed approximately 62% of Central Fire’s District, said hospital officials, who added that many property owners did not have insurance and multiple residents are still living in temporary housing.

“This grant will allow us to purchase advanced EMT skill- materials, CPR mannequins and teaching materials for our instructors and class participants. All of these materials will enable us to provide the highest level of Basic Life Support (BLS) care to our community,” commented Central Fire Division Admin Chief Joana Tedder.

Park officials relayed that during the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds will allow for improvements like enhancing resident’s ability to get out, have a great place to walk, exercise, and enjoy the fresh air. They add that seniors, dog owners, parents, and children will all benefit from this gift.

Typically, this award is announced each year at a luncheon, but due to the pandemic, this year hospital staff held a mini-parade for the grant recipients with thank you signs in hand. To date, more than $440,000 has been awarded to Calaveras organizations.