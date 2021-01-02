A Look At Reservoir Levels Across State

Sonora, CA — Despite a meager snowpack thus far, the water levels are still relatively strong for the local reservoirs in the region.

We reported earlier in the week that the Sierra Nevada snowpack currently sits at around 52-percent of average for the date, statewide. New Melones Reservoir is currently holding 112-percent of its annual amount of water for the date, and it is at 65-percent of its storage capacity. Don Pedro Reservoir is at 102-percent of average or 67-percent of capacity.

The levels are lower at many reservoirs to the north and south of the Mother Lode. Click on the image to see how different reservoirs are faring across the state.

The snowpack for this time of year (52-percent) is the lowest it has been since 2017, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The US Drought Monitor, a weekly federal report, states that 95-percent of the state is currently in a “moderate” state of drought.