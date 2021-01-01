New Sheriff Takes Over In Mariposa County

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese View Photo

Mariposa, CA — With the calendar turning to 2021, there is a new sheriff in Mariposa County

We reported earlier on the retirement of outgoing Sheriff Doug Binnewies. The county supervisors have tabbed his undersheriff Jeremy Briese to finish out his term.

Briese has served as a law enforcement official in Mariposa County over the past 20 years and says he understands the importance of community policing and teamwork to produce the best public safety for the community.

“My role as a member of the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office does not stop at the end of my shift, I am a Peace Officer 24/7/365 and a member of this community always and forever,” says Briese. “I feel it is important that the Sheriff of Mariposa County is more than just a law enforcement officer; I pride myself on being approachable to the community day or night, on duty or off duty. ‘Mariposa Strong’ derives from all of us as a community working together and helping one another.”

In addition, Sherling Cramer has been named the new Mariposa County undersheriff. He joined the department in 1993 as a dispatcher/jailer. He has served as a jail officer, deputy, narcotics detective, captain of the operations division and captain of the administrative division.