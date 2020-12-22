129 Active Cases In Tuolumne County COVID-19 Report

Tuolumne County Active COVID-19 Cases Over Time View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 14 new community COVID-19 cases, one is hospitalized the rest are isolating at home and two have recovered. There are 239 more inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) for a total of 868 inmate COVID-19 cases or 28.5% of the inmates. Two inmates are hospitalized, eleven COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. One previously hospitalized individual was released from the hospital and has now recovered three previously isolating individuals are hospitalized. A total of 233 individuals were released from isolation today.

Details on 20th death related to COVID-19 and the 180 total cases reported over the weekend consisting of 60 cases in the community and 120 inmates cases at the Sierra Conservation Center are here.

Today’s community cases include 1 female under 20 years old, 2 males and 1 female in their 20s, 1 male in his 30s, 1 male in his 40s, 1 male and 1 female in their 50s, 2 males and 1 female in their 60s, 1 female in their 70’s, 1 male in his 80s, and 1 female in their 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,552 cases, 129 active community cases, and 1,535 recovered cases. Total known tests 20,758. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Thursday has 0% of ICU beds available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California is at 0%, the Bay Area is at 13.7%, the Greater Sacramento is at 16.2% and Northern California is at 28.7% of remaining ICU capacity. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

The distribution of vaccines continues and is given according to state guidelines, as detailed here. A detailed update on who will be in the next group after health care workers is expected this week.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

For those feeling stressed and anxious this holiday season here are some helpful resources:

Call-a-Day by Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Sign-up for one friendly check-in call per day at 209-396-5744

24-hour Crisis Line Tuolumne County Behavioral Health 209-533- 7000 or 800-630-1130

Wellness Program by Catholic Charities 209-396-6953

California Peer-Run “Warm Line” a Non-emergency support line 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line California to support lonely and isolated older Californians across the state. 1-888-670-1360

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/19 0 2 (65)

5.8% of pop. 3 3 (62) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/20 192 68 (891)

2.3% of pop. 25 61 (678) 21 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/18 116 45 (722)

1.6% of pop. 5 48 (584) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/21 2,631 215 (8,995) 5.6% of pop. 25 137 (6,253) 111 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/21 18 9 (205)

1.1% of pop. 3 2 (183) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/21 3,123 734 (16,760) 5.8% of pop. 65 739 (13,414) 223 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/21 154 23 (535) 3.8% of pop. NA 50 (367) 3 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/21 6,126 2,136 (38,564) 4.9% of pop. 333/76 1453 (31,850) 588 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/21 4,221 456 (30,549)

5.4% of pop. 346/60 504 (25,795) 533 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/21 129 253 (2,552) 4.8% of pop. 11 233 (1,535) 20 52,353 (53.1)