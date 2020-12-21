Clear
34.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Weekend Tuolumne County COVID-19 Numbers

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County COVID Dashboard

Tuolumne County COVID Dashboard

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reported a continued uptick in local coronavirus cases over the weekend.

There were 180 total cases, including 60 in the community and 120 inmates at the Sierra Conservation Center. The San Joaquin Valley region is currently reporting a zero percent ICU availability, according to Tuolumne County Public Health. There was also a new death in the county, a woman who lived at a local care facility. She was in her eighties. The total number of COVID related deaths in the county is now 20.

Below is a breakdown of cases from the weekend.

Under 20: Males- 5  Females- 4

20s: Males– 5  Females- 4

30s: Males– 3  Females- 4

40s: Males– 1  Females- 3

50s: Males– 2  Females- 4

60s: Males– 10  Females–2

70s: Males– 4  Females- 6

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 