Witnesses Help Pin Two Crimes Two Weeks Apart On Two Thieves

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Arnold, CA – Witnesses to two different crimes two weeks apart helped investigators track down the culprits.

The first theft, a burglary, took place at a home in the 4000 block of Cosgrave Road in Angels Camp the afternoon of Nov.30th. Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark disclosed what items were taken, “A side-by-side utility vehicle, chainsaws, and jewelry were all stolen from the property worth around $14,000.”

During the investigating deputies discovered there was a witness to the crime, and they were able to give a detailed description of the suspects. The Calaveras County Detective Division took over the investigation. Using witness statements and evidence they were able to identify Ryan J. Utterback, 33, from Angels Camp as a suspect in the burglary, but they were unable to locate him.

Then on Dec. 15th, a report of a stolen 2000 Ford pickup in the 1000 block of Linebaugh Road in Arnold gave detectives the break they were looking for as security camera footage of Utterback, and witness statements tagged him as the thief.

An all-out search of the surrounding area began with CHP officers assisting. It was on a forest road near San Antonio Falls Road in the Avery area where the stolen truck was spotted. Not only Utterback but his alleged accomplice Cheyenne Allyson Auld, 30, from Avery were found inside. Their relationship was described as a friendship or acquaintances by Stark, who added that he was “unsure if they were romantically involved.”

A search of the suspects and vehicle turned up a glass smoking pipe, burglary tools, and suspected methamphetamine. None of the stolen items were found on them or in the truck as Sgt. Stark believes they had already been sold or stashed. Although the stolen pickup was returned to its rightful owner it was not in the same shape as when it was taken. Stark relays there was nearly $2,500 damage done to it, describing, “They were using the vehicle to travel off-road and gave no concern to what or anything they hit while doing so. Damage like dents and scratches.”

Utterback faces several possible felony charges stemming from both investigations among them two counts of vehicle theft, residential burglary, drug possession, and vandalism. He is being held with no bail due to the violation of probation charge. Auld could also face felony vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and vandalism. She is being held with a bail of $25,000.

Sgt. Stark states there could be further arrests as this investigation is ongoing.