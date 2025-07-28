Clear
Senator Alvarado-Gil To Host Coffee Meet and Greet In Sonora

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– Motherlode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil will host a public Coffee Meet & Greet on Tuesday, July 29 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 94 S. Washington St. in downtown Sonora.

The informal event invites residents to enjoy hot coffee and cookies while connecting with Alvarado-Gil and sharing concerns on key regional issues, including education, public safety, housing, and wildfire recovery.

“Join me for coffee and conversation—I would love to meet you!” the senator said in an invitation to the community.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions, attendees can call 530-417-0807.

