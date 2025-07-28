Tree Removal To Close One Lane On Moran Road Wednesday

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Arnold, CA– A one-lane closure is scheduled along the 1600 block of Moran Road on Wednesday, July 30, as Calaveras County crews perform tree removal from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site directing vehicles through the area. Drivers are advised to use caution and follow instructions while passing through the work zone.

For questions or to report urgent road issues during the closure, residents can contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, non-emergency concerns can be directed to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.