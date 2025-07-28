Bret Harte Announces 2025 Athletic Hall Of Fame Inductees

Calaveras, CA– The Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome seven individuals and one team as part of its 2025 induction class, the selection committee announced this week. The 2025 class will be officially honored alongside the 2026 inductees during a combined ceremony tentatively planned for fall 2026.

This year’s individual inductees are Carrol “Sonny” Airola (Class of 1955), Mick O’Meara (1971), Jack Anderson (1975), John Conklin (1976), Roy Davis (1978), coach Barb Hardwick Edwards, and friend of the program Don Fitzgerald. Individual inductees were chosen primarily for their athletic achievements during their time at Bret Harte, with strong consideration given to character on and off the field.

Also selected is the 2006 girls’ cross country team, led by head coach Keith Maurer. That team became the first in school history to win both the Mother Lode League and Sac-Joaquin Section titles in the same season. They advanced to the CIF State Championships, finishing sixth in Division IV. Team members included Amanda Stimpson, Rachel Shafsky, Lizzie Rasmussen, Amber Clayton, Lisa Yarrow, Brandi Briner, and Kristie Graziano.

For a full list of Hall of Fame members, visit here.