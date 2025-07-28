Tuolumne County Finance Committee Meeting Planned

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Finance Committee for Tuolumne County will hold a meeting this coming Wednesday, July 30, to review future financial and budgetary-related matters.

The group reviews proposals and makes recommendations for the board of supervisors. The meeting agenda notes that the most recent Finance Committee meeting was held in August of 2023. The committee is made up of a couple of supervisors and county staff members.

The first discussion topic is about potentially moving county fire and the sheriff’s office out of the general fund budget and into a new separate special revenue fund. A goal would be to provide more stability in funding and avoid yearly financial swings of the General Fund. The committee will also talk about whether to create a special revenue fund for grant funded employees, hear a presentation about Transient Occupancy Tax enforcement, have discussion about using unsecured property tax collected from airplanes toward the county General Fund, consider whether to reduce leased spaces for county operations, and look at ways to reduce reliance on beginning fund balances to balance the operations in the General Fund.

In addition, there will be a review of PERS unfunded liabilities.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public and will begin at 3 pm in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street.