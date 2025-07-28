Jamestown Cleanup Deemed A Success

Jamestown Cleanup Day - Courtesy Image View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Nearly 50 volunteers gathered on Saturday for Jamestown Cleanup Day, a show of community action.

Numerous local partners played key roles in putting on the event, such as the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, Love Tuolumne County, the Jamestown Promotion Club, Tuolumne County Arts, Mother Lode Job Training, local businesses, and others.

Organizers report that volunteers from all walks of life, and every generation, worked together to remove 830 pounds of trash, green waste, and debris. Windows downtown were cleaned, weeds were pulled, and sidewalks were power-washed.

Tuolumne County Solid Waste waived disposal fees so that volunteers were not charged for the waste removal.

Groups like One Pile At A Time also helped with the effort.

In addition to the cleanup efforts, volunteers helped advance a new mural project that will soon be on display at 18259 Main Street, coordinated by Tuolumne County Arts, designed to serve as a lasting symbol of community collaboration and revitalization.