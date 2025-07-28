Clear
Containment Growing On Boneyard Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Boneyard Fire Map

Tuolumne County, CA — Now that all of the evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted related to Saturday’s Boneyard Fire along Priest Coulterville Road, near Jackass Creek Road, crews will work today on strengthening containment lines and doing more mop-up.

CAL Fire estimates that the blaze is 227 acres with 40% containment.

There have been no injuries or structures reported as damaged at this time. As of Sunday evening, there were 15 engines assigned, eight water tenders, six hand crews, a helicopter, and two dozers. There are 265 firefighters still on scene.

An active investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Over the weekend, there was also a four-acre fire along Warren Road in Calaveras County on Sunday, and an RV Fire on Rimrock Road in Tuolumne County on Saturday that spread to a patch of nearby vegetation.

