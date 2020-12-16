Calaveras Records Another 35 COVID-19 Infections

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-12-15-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Another 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County today.

This comes as California begins the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and the county is dealing with a100 active cases. Below are the zip code, age and gender breakdowns:

The county to date has a total of 677 confirmed cases with six individuals being hospitalized and 555 recovered. There have been 22 deaths related to coronavirus in the county.

Even with the arrival of the first vaccine doses in the state, in their written COVID-19 update, Calaveras public health urges that the “best thing everyone can do right now is to stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or for essential services.” They add that while some in the public may be nervous about getting the vaccine, “researchers have shared data, held hearings, paused trials when it was important to slow down, and have made sure to complete all phases of testing before making the vaccine available to the public.” County health officials also acknowledge, “This has given us the confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines as they become another critical tool in our toolbox to slow the spread of COVID-19 and helping our communities move forward.”

The Regional Stay at Home Order remains in effect as the San Joaquin Valley Region, which includes Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, is below the 15% threshold of hospital ICU beds available. Currently, the region reports a 1.6% availability rate.