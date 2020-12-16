183 Total COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 48 new COVID-19 infections, and 135 inmate cases. One new case has been hospitalized and the rest, according to public health officials, appear to be isolating at home. Two individuals have been discharged from the hospital. Three COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. A total of 28 individuals have been released from isolation.

Of the new cases, Tuolumne County Public Health says all the new cases appear to be isolating at home. The new community cases include 5 males and 5 females under 20 years old, 1 female and 1 male in their 20s, 8 males and 3 female in their 30s, 2 male and 7 females in their 40s, 3 males and 2 females in their 50s, 2 males and 3 females in their 60s, 2 males and 3 females in their 70’s and a male in his 80s.

Public Health was notified of an outbreak at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) last week. There were 140 among the 3,092 inmates last week, 61 this weekend, and another 135 reported today for a total of 411.

Tuolumne County has a total of 1,943 cases, 293 active community cases, and 1,220 recovered cases. Total known tests 19,544. Recent data shows a case rate pf 45.3 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 11.2%. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of Monday has 1.6% of ICU beds available and remains under the Stay at Home Order.

View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/10 4 6 (63)

5.6% of pop. 3 8 (59) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/14 197 29 (753)

1.9% of pop. 19 20 (538) 18 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 12/11 84 54 (642)

1.4% of pop. 1 81 (536) 22 44,289 (30) Madera 12/14 1,984 176 (8,019) 4.7% of pop. 26 220 (5,928) 107 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/14 15 2 (180)

1% of pop. 2 20 (161) 4 38,531 (11*) Merced 12/11 2,663 173 (14,483) 4.9% of pop. 84 148 (11,613) 207 38,531 (111.7) Mono 12/14 128 6 (456) 3.2% of pop. NA 0 (288) 3 38,531 (10*) San Joaquin 12/14 3,671 64 (31,784) 4.0% of pop. 262/62 1,125 (27,578) 535 38,531 (440) Stanislaus 12/14 3,852 654 (27,398)

4.8% of pop. 299/56 833 (23,067) 478 38,531 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/14 273 109 (1,760) 3.1% of pop. 4 26 (1,192) 19 38,531 (53.1)