34 Community COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, 2 Deaths

new daily covid 19 cases in Tuolumne including Sierra Conservation Center in teal. View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 34 new COVID-19 infections, 75 inmate cases, and two more confirmed deaths related to the virus. One of today’s new infections is reported as a resident of a local care facility by public health officials. The two deaths are both women, one in her 60’s and one in her 70s. Four COVID-19 positive individuals are currently hospitalized. Three people have been discharged from the hospital and 26 individuals have been released from isolation.

Of the new cases, Tuolumne County Public Health says all the new cases appear to be isolating at home. The new community cases include 3 males and 2 female under 20 years old, 2 females in their 20s, 4 males and 1 female in their 30s, 1 male and 3 female in their 40s, 5 males and 2 females in their 50s, 2 males and 5 females in their 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male and 1 female in their 80’s and a female in her 90s.

Public Health was notified of an outbreak at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) last week. There were 140 among the 3,092 inmates last week, 61 this weekend, and another 75 reported today for a total of 276. A total of 106 staff members have tested positive 23 have been identified in the past 14 days and 84 have returned to work.

Tuolumne County has a total of 1,760 cases, 273 active community cases, and 1,192 recovered cases. Two previously reported individuals have been transferred to their county of residence. Total known tests 19,081. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of Monday has 0% of ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Information page here. Public Health notes that zero ICU beds “does not necessarily mean that there are zero beds available at any given time as this is a fluid situation, but it does represent a severe impact to the healthcare system locally and within our region. Care will still be given to those who need it, but this stress on our healthcare system is serious. Please focus on being careful, responsible, and safe in all aspects.” View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating

The State has changed a process within the infectious disease reporting system CalREDIE, which may cause some delays in our case reporting.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Wearing a Face Covering appropriately; Cover your mouth and nose any time you are in public or around those who aren’t in your household bubble.

Washing Your Hands; Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or wash thoroughly with hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

Physical Distancing; Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Avoid Gatherings; The more people you meet with, the higher your risk of getting infected or of you infecting someone else.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/10 4 6 (63)

5.6% of pop. 3 8 (59) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/13 188 67 (724)

1.8% of pop. 17 19 (518) 18 38,531 (30.5) Calaveras 12/11 84 54 (642)

1.4% of pop. 1 81 (536) 22 44,289 (30) Madera 12/14 1,984 176 (8,019) 4.7% of pop. 26 220 (5,928) 107 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/14 15 2 (180)

1% of pop. 2 20 (161) 4 38,531 (11*) Merced 12/11 2,663 173 (14,483) 4.9% of pop. 84 148 (11,613) 207 38,531 (111.7) Mono 12/14 128 6 (456) 3.2% of pop. NA 0 (288) 3 38,531 (10*) San Joaquin 12/14 3,671 64 (31,784) 4.6% of pop. 262/62 1,125 (27,578) 535 38,531 (440) Stanislaus 12/13 3,627 383 (26,744)

4.7% of pop. 299/56 234 (22,234) 473 38,531 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/14 273 109 (1,760) 3.1% of pop. 4 26 (1,192) 19 38,531 (53.1)