106 New COVID-19 Cases This Weekend

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that there were 74 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday and 32 today.

61 are Sierra Conservation Center inmates and 45 are community cases. Of the latter, two are residents of local care facilities.

There are 271 active cases in the county, of which, nine are hospitalized.

The San Joaquin Valley region remains in a Stay at Home order due to limited ICU capacity. Local residents are asked by public health officials to physical distance, wear a mask and take other preventative measures.

The weekend’s new cases include:

Under 20: Males – 0 Females – 7

20s: Males – 2 Females – 3

30s: Males – 8 Females – 4

40s: Males – 0 Females – 3

50s: Males – 4 Females – 5

60s: Males – 0 Females –1

70s: Males – 1 Females – 3

80s: Males – 1 Females – 1

90s: Males – 1 Females –1