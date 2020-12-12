Update: Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

Bald Mountain Flames View Photo

Update at 5:54 p.m.: The fire in Tuolumne County, burning in some grass along east Bald Mountain Road near Lyons Bald Mountain Road, has been contained at a 120-foot spot. CAL Fire dispatch reports that “a resident was putting out a fire in some leaves along the roadway and crews quickly helped to put out the flames.

The other, in Calaveras County, was reported by callers to be along Pennsylvania Gulch Road between Wild Oak Road and Peppermint Drive. However, dispatch says crews have not been able to locate any flames and say it might have been a burn pile.

Original post at 5:42 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are working two fires, one in Tuolumne and the other in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports flames ignited in some grass along east Bald Mountain Road near Lyons Bald Mountain Road. Currently, there are no details on the fires’ size or whether any structures are threatened.

The other fire is in the Murphys area burning along Pennsylvania Gulch Road between Wild Oak Road and Peppermint Drive. CAL Fire has not given a size or any information on whether any structure are threatened in this fire either.

An update will be provided on both fires as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.