Calaveras County Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Public Health reports 54 new COVID-19 Cases. As reported here Calaveras County Schools are switching to remote learning ahead of the two-week winter break.

Currently, there are a total of 642 confirmed cases in the county with four hospitalized, 84 active. An additional 81 are listed as recovered for a total of 536 recovered and 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. The gender breakdown is 350 females and 292 males infected. The age range with the most cases remains 18-49 with 277 followed by 65 plus at 179.

Calaveras County is in the San Joaquin Valley Region and is currently subject to the state’s Regional Stay at Home Order with ICU bed capacity below 15%. The state reports 95.5% of regional ICU beds are filled. The order will be reviewed on December 27. Under it, health officials urge the public to stay at home as much as possible to limit the mixing with other households that can lead to COVID-19 spread. Limited travel is allowed for critical services and outdoor activities for physical and mental health.

Everyone is at risk for COVID-19 and should take precautions to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19. This means that they may be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or may even be fatal. COVID-19 can be very serious and Calaveras Public Health asks that you follow the safety guidelines.

During the holidays, Calaveras Public Health urges the public to remain cautious. The safest way to gather during the holidays is to spend time with people in the same household and gather virtually with family and friends who aren’t from your household. Traveling to see friends and family during the holidays could increase your risk of infection and further the spread of COVID-19 in your community. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly recommends:

Californians stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel

Anyone arriving into California should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days.

No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available at the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site in Sonora. The site is located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Blake Elliot Building (Creekside), 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora, CA 95370. The OptumServe site is now open 7 days a week. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 please register at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.