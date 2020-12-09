Outdoor Playgrounds To Remain Open In Regions Under State’s Stay-At-Home Order

Playground at Rocca Park View Photo

Sacramento, CA — In a swift move overnight, California changed its rules to allow outdoor playgrounds to stay open in regions under the state’s strictest rules.

The switch was driven by broad criticism that closing them would harm children who have few options to safely play outside. California’s Department of Public Health noted that the change was new, and the department was working to share the news more broadly. On its website, the relayed that playgrounds could stay open to “facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire for closing children’s playgrounds after his administration has repeatedly directed that being outdoors is safer than being indoors while also noting that there is little evidence of the virus spreading on playground structures.

Playground advocates stress that children need fresh air and exercise for their emotional and physical health. They add that many do not have access to private backyards and parents need a place to take their cooped-up kids.