Juvenile Brawl Lands San Andreas Man In Jail On $100,000 Bond

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A San Andreas man was jailed on a $100,000 bond after a brawl in which he did not even throw a punch.

A call came into Calaveras Sheriff’s dispatch last Thursday afternoon reporting two juveniles fighting with one person brandishing a firearm in the 100 block of Cedar Lane in Valley Springs. Deputies rushed to the scene, where witnesses recounted that during the scuffle 18-year-old James Robinett Jr. walked up to another spectator recording the fight, allegedly pulled out a revolver, and pointed it at his chest. Witnesses say Robinett Jr. then ordered the juvenile to stop taping and delete the recording. Fearing for his life the teen complied.

Further investigation revealed that one of the individuals involved in the fight was Robinett Jr’s friend and that is why he wanted the recording stopped. Sheriff’s officials disclose that the cell phone was confiscated in hopes that the video content can be recovered.

Robinett Jr. was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident for assault with a firearm, intimidating a witness, and exhibiting a firearm. The weapon has not been found. Robinett Jr. admitted to deputies that he was present during the fight, but says he had a tool, not a gun in his hand when he confronted the juvenile. However, when asked, Robinett Jr. could not recall what tool he was holding at the time.