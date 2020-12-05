A Good Samaritan Or Crime Of Opportunity?

Keystone, CA – Finding a woman standing by a disabled vehicle with a broken window, officers had to determine if she was a good Samaritan or the suspect of a crime of opportunity.

Sonora Unit CHP officers recently came upon a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta on the right shoulder of Highway 120, east of La Grange Road. Parked behind it was a 2012 Ford Flex. The officers pulled over to conduct a welfare check on the vehicles and discovered 38-year-old Tenaya Cunningham of Waterford, standing near the vehicles. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado relays, “She had broken into the driver’s door window and open the driver’s door and that is where they found her. She had all of the personnel belongings from inside the car with her.”

Officers determined Cunningham had vandalized the Jetta and they had interrupted her attempt to steal property from within it. Cunningham was arrest without incident for vandalism and theft and placed on $50,000 bail.