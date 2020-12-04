28 New COVID-19 Cases, Region May Qualify For Shutdown By Saturday

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health reports 28 new COVID-19 cases have been identified today and our statistics show our region meets the threshold for the Regional Stay Home Order. Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 pandemic briefing is detailed here. Tuolumne health officials say from the information on statewide Stay at Home Orders Tuolumne County, part of the San Joaquin Valley region, meets the threshold for the Regional Stay Home Order due to having below 15% ICU capacity remaining.

Public health says “We are waiting for the State to conduct their analysis of our region’s data and if the State determines we meet the threshold, the region will have 24 – 48 hours to implement the order. The soonest effective is this Saturday, December 5, 2020. The stay-at-home order must remain in effect for a minimum of 3 weeks. We will update the public as soon as we are provided more information.” Critical infrastructure, schools, non-urgent medical and dental care, child care and pre-K care are not impacted by the order. A preliminary list of sectors public health says will be closed is at the end of this news story.

Of the new COVID-19 cases in Tuolumne County 27 are isolating and one is hospitalized. The new cases include 2 females and 1 male under 20 years old, 3 females and 2 male in their 20s, one of each gender in their 30s, 3 females and 2 males in their 40s, two of each gender in their 50s, 2 females and 1 male in their 60s, two of each gender in their 70s, and 2 females in their 80s.

2 previously hospitalized cases are now isolating at home, 8 cases remain hospitalized plus the newly identified positive case for a total of 9 hospitalized. A total of 48 previously isolated cases were released from isolation today. There are 237 active cases, 891 recovered and 1,155 total including 16 inmates. Total known tests 17,337.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is now open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

Testing is recommended:

As soon as possible if you are experiencing symptoms also self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

Every 14-28 days if you regularly work or interact with the public

5 days after travel or interaction with others outside of your household

If you have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case, (aim to test 4-6 days after exposure)

It is still good to schedule at least one COVID-19 test a month

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Alpine 11/30 4 1 (51) 2 4 (47) 0 Amador 12/2 64 14 (508) 10 10 (425) 15 Mariposa 12/3 17 1 (144) 5 3 (124) 3 Calaveras 12/1 75 48 (498) 6 23 (401) 22 Madera 12/3 1,037 55 (6,482) 21 71 (5,355) 90 Merced 12/3 1,738 195 (12,622) 64 134 (10,698) 186 Mono 12/3 74 23 (317) NA 7 (240) 3 San Joaquin 12/3 1,891 299 (27,083) 162/41 289 (24,670) 522 Stanislaus 12/3 1,988 252 (22,876) 219/41 221 (20,455) 433 Tuolumne 12/3 237 28 (1,155) 9 48 (891) 11

Tuolumne Public health details what the regional stay-at-home order will look like:

The following sectors must close: Indoor and outdoor playgrounds, Indoor recreational facilities, Hair salons and barbershops, Personal care services, Museums, zoos, and aquariums, Movie theaters, Wineries, Bars, breweries, and distilleries, Family entertainment centers, Cardrooms and satellite wagering, Limited services, Live audience sports, Amusement parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing: Critical infrastructure, Schools that are already open for in-person learning, Non-urgent medical and dental care, Child care and pre-K