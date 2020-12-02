Taser Used On Combative Driver Who Allegedly Attacked CHP Officer

East Sonora, CA – What caused a driver to explode and assault an officer after being pulled over is still a mystery, according to CHP officials.

A speeding 2001 Chrysler 300 traveling westbound on Highway 108, near Peaceful Oak Road recently caught the attention of a Sonora Unit CHP Officer. A traffic stop was made just east of Washington Street and the driver, 20-year-old Dylan Saporita of Oakdale, jumped out of the car and abruptly walked towards the officer, according to CHP spokesperson Steve Machado.

After several orders to stop and get back into his vehicle were ignored by Saporita, Machado says the officer drew his taser. He details, “Saporita then took an aggressive fighting stance and refused to get on the ground as commanded.”

Machado relays that is when a struggle occurred, stating, “The officer deployed his taser, however it was unsuccessful. Saporita became combative and assaulted the officer. After several minutes, the officer was able to place Saporita into custody.”

Both sustained minor injuries in the skirmish. Saporita was arrested for resisting arrest and felony battery on a peace officer on $30,000 bail. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be involved in the incident. Saporita’s motive for attacking the officer is unknown as Machado comments, “He was very quiet and did not say anything, just very angry.”