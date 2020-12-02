Crash Temporarily Closes Highway 26 In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA — Law enforcement officials are investigating an early morning crash on Highway 26 near Josephine Lane.

A vehicle reportedly struck a power pole at 5:30am and it caused severe damage to it. The CHP indicates that no one was inside the vehicle when the initial officers arrived on scene. A witness told officials that a man walked away from the crash with injuries. Highway 26 is anticipated to be closed until at least 7am as officials clean up and investigate the crash.

Written by BJ Hansen.

