Crash Temporarily Closes Highway 26 In Calaveras County
CHP San Andreas Unit logo
Calaveras County, CA — Law enforcement officials are investigating an early morning crash on Highway 26 near Josephine Lane.
A vehicle reportedly struck a power pole at 5:30am and it caused severe damage to it. The CHP indicates that no one was inside the vehicle when the initial officers arrived on scene. A witness told officials that a man walked away from the crash with injuries. Highway 26 is anticipated to be closed until at least 7am as officials clean up and investigate the crash.