Body Found Near Sonora Railroad Tracks In October Identified

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – The body of a man found by the railroad tracks in the area of South Washington Street and Symons Lane has been identified.

He is 50-year-old Jeffrey Carlin a Sonora transient. His body was found on Oct. 13 and at the time foul play was not being ruled out, as reported here. With the autopsy toxicology report back, SPD Officer Thomas Brickley details, “It was determined that his death was not suspicious. It appears to be medical, but we’re unable to disclose the cause of his death.”

Brickley declined to specify the exact medical cause. The toxicology report showed Carlin had drugs in his system but Brickley would not identify those either. He added that the report was unable to determine whether they played a role in his death.

The autopsy was also unable to identify how long Carlin’s body had been lying near the tracks, relays Brickley. However, when first discovered, police released that “based on the level of decomposition, it is suspected the decedent had been at that location for a period of time.”