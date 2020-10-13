Sonora PD Investigating Dead Body Located

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A deceased man was found near the railroad tracks in the area of South Washington Street and Symons Lane.

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel reports, “An autopsy is being conducted through the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Coroner Division to determine the man’s identity and cause of death. Based on the level of decomposition, it is suspected the decedent had been at that location for a period of time, and it is too soon to know if foul play is a factor.”

The body was located by an employee of a nearby business who was conducting a property check at around 9am yesterday.

No additional information is being released by authorities at this time.