Update: Fire In Don Pedro Area

Don Pedro area fire on Lozano Street in Mariposa County View Photo

Update at 1:25 p.m.: Ground crews continue to work a four-acre vegetation fire in the Don Pedro area of Mariposa County. The flames ignited in some grass along Lozano Street near Granite Springs Road, off of Highway 132. Due to fire personnel and equipment partially blocking the roadway signs have been put up in the area to direct traffic. CAL Fire notes that it is best if the public stays clear of the area and motorists find an alternative route.

There remains no containment but CAL Fire reports that crews have been able to slow the flames progress.

Update at 1 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that all aircraft have been released from a vegetation fire burning along Lozano Street near Granite Springs Road in the Don Pedro area of Mariposa County. The fire is 4 acres in size and no structures are threatened.

Original post at 12:45 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a blaze in the Don Pedro area of Mariposa County.

The flames broke out on Lozano Street near Granite Springs Road, off of Highway 132. CAL Fire reports that the fire is 4 acres in size and burning in grass. They add that crews have slowed the progress of the fire but there is no containment at this time. Also, no structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.