Calaveras Planning Director Awarded CSAC Service Award

Calaveras County Planning Director Peter Maurer View Photo

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC), which seeks to be the voice of California’s 58 Counties, recently recognized Calaveras County Planning Director Peter Maurer with a Circle of Service Award. The award was given along with thanks for Director Maurer’s service to his County, the CASC, and all of California.

The Association details Director Maurer has been an instrumental member of a workgroup of planners who have aided CSAC with technical assistance on dozens of housing and land use bills. His dedication was also praised as vital to informing CSAC’s policy advocacy through real-world examples to help save rural counties statewide time and effort through improvements to proposed state legislation.

The Circle of Service Award is a way for CSAC to recognize county officials, staff and other association-affiliated members whose service to them and their membership has been substantially above and beyond the norm.

As detailed here Maurer became Calaveras Planning Director March 3, 2014 after serving 28 years in El Dorado County as County Planner.