California Assembly Will Kickoff New Session In NBA Arena

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing safety, the California Assembly will reconvene the next legislative session at the home of the Sacramento Kings.

The 80 member California Assembly will reconvene on December 7 at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, several blocks from the capitol. It is when newly elected members will take the oath of office. Assembly Speaker, Anthony Rendon, says, “The additional space and advanced ai filtration system provided by the center will allow Assemblymembers, essential staff, and members of the media to be accommodated as safely as possible.”

No family members, or guests, will be allowed to attend.

Rendon adds, “Given the circumstances of rapidly-growing COVID-19 rates across the state, we need to do everything we can to keep members, their families, staff and the public safe.”

Following the swearing-in on December 7, the lawmakers will take a break for the holidays, and return in January. At that point, it is unclear where the Assembly will meet.

There are no changes planned for the smaller 40 member California Senate, as it will reconvene next month in its normal chambers.